Kristal Water supporting Water Outreach Campaign

As part of its commitment to support campaigns for healthier living by promoting a balanced diet and physical activity, GSD Marketing Ltd through Kristal water, are collaborating with the Health Promotion Department on a water outreach campaign to encourage people to drink more water by informing them about the benefits and the body’s need to be constantly hydrated.

Health professionals recommend that one must drink eight cups or two litres of water a day. Hydration is essential to sustain a healthy metabolism and, in order to function properly, all the cells and organs of the body need water. It is also used to lubricate the joints, protect the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, regulate body temperature and assist the passage of food through the intestines.

“As a company, we are committed to support through awareness campaigns that provide simple, actionable information to the community to make healthy choices,” said George Douglas Saliba, Public Affairs and Communication Manager at GSD Marketing Ltd.

The campaign, kicks off today at the Birkirkara Health Centre, followed by Paola Health Centre on the 6th July, Mosta Health Centre on the 16th July, Mater Dei on the 20th July, St George’s Square in Valletta on the 31st July and ending on the 10th August at the Gozo General Hospital. This is to focus on the importance of incorporating water as an essential element in our diet and keeping hydrated all year round, particularly in the hot and humid months when the consequences of being dehydrated are even higher.

Tips to help you drink more water: