FIMBank hosts corporate client event

FIMBank recently hosted a reception for its local corporate clients which was held at the Bank’s Head Office.

The event served as an excellent opportunity for the Bank’s clients to interact with their Relationship Managers and customer-facing employees. The Chairman and CEO of FIMBank greeted the clients and thanked them for their attendance.

Jason Zammit, Head of Real Estate stated, “FIMBank has built a reputation on its ability to build strong relationships with its clients. As a customer-centric Bank which proactively listens to its clients, we are committed to tailoring financial solutions to meet their specific needs.” He also emphasised the importance of such events as it enables the Bank to build a stronger rapport with its growing local customer base. In addition to FIMBank’s real estate finance proposition, the Bank also offers a comprehensive range of trade financing, factoring and cash management services.

Describing the Bank’s client relationship management approach, FIMBank’s Head of Cash Management Chris Trapani said that, “The Bank is strongly geared to offer a wide range of Cash Management services to businesses. Our strategy hinges on a personalised approach, with a consistent commitment to adapt to the latest technology and innovation to provide added value to all our clients.”