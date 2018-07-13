Coca-Cola celebrates Malta

This summer, you can take a piece of Valletta with you back home in the form of three Coca-Cola bottles which were specially designed to celebrate Malta and its capital city, Valletta!

This year, the Capital City of Malta, Valletta, is being honoured with the prestigious title of European City of Culture. The Coca-Cola Company is celebrating this occasion by dedicating three limited edition Coca-Cola contour bottles developed by the local young artist Maria Graziella Zammit and inspired by the rich culture and history of Valletta and the Maltese Islands.

The designs of the limited edition Coca-Cola contour bottles were inspired by decorative details found in some of the most historical buildings in Valletta and specifically the designs embedded in the majestic ceiling and balconies of the Manoel Theatre, the palace armoury and the grandiose paintings found in the halls of the Grand Master’s Palace. Other inspirations were the traditional Maltese balconies and the Valletta skyline, especially the steeple of St Paul’s Pro Cathedral.

Coca-Cola through its local bottler GSD Marketing ltd teamed up with MCAST Institute of Creative Arts and asked students to develop a concept which celebrates the fact that Valletta was being honoured with the title of European City of Culture. Out of more than 200 submissions, the concept presented by Maria Graziella Zammit was chosen and developed to produce these three magnificent Coca-Cola limited edition bottles.