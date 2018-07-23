Meet ex-Newcastle United player Nolberto Solano on Wednesday

Supporters of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United cannot miss this special occasion of meeting Peruvian-born Nolberto Solano, (k/a Nobby Solano). He will be in Malta to give a talk on Wednesday, 25 July at 18:00hrs – 20:00hrs followed by refreshments at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar.

This fundraising event is organised by Betsson Group, and all the proceeds will go towards LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation.

LifeCycle Foundation, through its annual Foster Clark LifeCycle Challenge 2018, is raising money to offer help and care to persons suffering from kidney disease and kidney failure.

A professional footballer, and former manager of Peruvian Primera Division club “Universitario de Deportes”, Nobby spent much of his career playing in the English Premier League, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United as well as with Argentinian Boca Juniors. During his first spell at Newcastle, he played in the 1999 FA Cup Final. Nolberto Solano is also one Betsson Group’s brand ambassador in Latin America.

Beyond football, Nolberto Solano is also an accomplished trumpet player and has set up his own salsa band, The Geordie Latinos.

Interested persons are kindly asked to book in advance and call LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation on 79903961. A donation of €25 per person in aid of LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation will be collected at the door. Refreshments will be served after the talk and guests can meet personally the famous footballer.