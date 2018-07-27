jobsinmalta.com celebrates it’s second anniversary!

jobsinmalta.com is a job portal offering job seekers and employers a fast and easy way to connect. The company was originally set up in 2015 and relaunched its website in July 2016.

Over the past two years, the team has concentrated on making continuous improvements to the website to ensure a smooth and easy journey for the end user, be it the employer or job seeker.

Additionally, this year, jobsinmalta.com launched their mobile app for job seekers which is available for both Android and iOS users. This app provides job seekers easy access to hundreds of jobs as well as the option to receive custom job notifications directly to their mobile.

jobsinmalta.com is a strong integrated job board with over 38,000 visitors to the website per month. Additionally, the job board has teamed up with a strong network of partners, including MaltaToday, Newsbook, Illum, Lovin Malta, The Malta Independent, Finance Malta and KSU amongst others. Once a job is advertised on the jobsinmalta.com portal, it is also displayed on the partners’ websites and shared on jobsinmalta.com’s social media platforms, giving each job vacancy extremely high visibility for the employers.

“Over the past year, jobsinmalta.com has grown to over 550+ monthly job at any one time and 2,050+ registered employers who use us as one of their preferred job boards. Our mission is to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers whilst offering a first class customer service” - Natasha Incorvaja, Client Relations Manager at jobsinmalta.com.