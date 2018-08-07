Marsovin's Marnisi Organic wins gold award

Marsovin has just been awarded a Gold medal for its Marsini Organic vintage 2016. The result has been received with great delight from the Marsovin winery team as news of the results have been received only a month after the wine has been officially released on the market. Marsovin’s Marsini 2016 is the first Maltese wine falling in the premium wine category to be certified and awarded the official seal of ‘Organic Wine’.

The medal has been awarded at the International Organic Wine Awards 2018 organised by Wine System AG in Germany. Marsini 2016 has competed with another 1086 wines coming from 28 different countries. Marsovin Winery CEO, Mr. Jeremy Cassar commented “ We are very proud of this award in particular as Marsini has competed with other wines which have been produced as 'organic' for a number of years, we are happy that Marsini has managed to win a gold in its first year of release as an organic wine. We are taking this achievement as an official recognition of the hard work by all involved to convert the vines and wine to organic, whilst retaining the premium quality standards of this wine”.

The organic conversion process began with the application of organic farming practices at the Marnisi Estate in Marsaxlokk, where an area covering 2.8 hectares makes this the largest expanse of organically-farmed vines anywhere in Malta. In order to have organically-grown grapes, Marsovin’s viticulturists engaged in an entirely different set of practices to maintain their vines. Following the successful vineyard conversion period, the harvested grapes were transferred to the winery, where an alternative winemaking approach was employed to focus on the use of a specific list of ingredients used for organic vinification.

The 2016 vintage was characterised by warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier weather during the winter months, followed by relatively mild temperatures throughout summer. These elements allowed for very good grape maturity and, thus, an exceptional vintage year. The resultant wine, Marsini 2016, portrays a concentrated, complex and layered wine that is very approachable in its infancy and will keep drinking well in the years to come.