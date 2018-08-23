Business Office Services International announces a new tenant

Business Office Services International (BOSI) Malta, a provider of executive and exclusive serviced office space, aimed at giving businesses the freedom and opportunity to focus on reaching their potential, announced that Phoenix Payments Ltd, has chosen to relocate their offices to Business Office Services International, located at Vision Exchange Building, Mriehel.

Phoenix is the brand owner of Paytah Payment Solutions, which offers an extensive range of online payment processing services that accommodates the needs of every business and individuals operating online. Paytah Payment Solutions is committed to delivering to their clients’ flexible and secure payment solutions which are specific to their individual needs to help them attract more customers and increase their online sales.

The management and staff from BOSI welcomed Phoenix to their business center in Malta and extended their commitment to provide not just office space but also an entire suite of business services tailored to their business requirements, allowing Phoenix the time and energy to focus on the important task of leading the way forward in improving the quality of life of people working within the area.

Phoenix will join a host of other companies who are currently leasing office space within BOSI Malta. The industries to which the clients belong are very diverse, some of which form part of the Fortune 500 companies and operate in various industries including Aviation, ICT, iGaming, Insurance and also Financial Services.