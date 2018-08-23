Kristal supports the Żejtun National Heritage treasure hunt organised by ŻOEY

The Żejtun National Heritage Treasure Hunt organised by the local Ngo - Żejtun Organisation to Empower You, was a huge success and a fun learning activity for children and youths alike. It included a search for diverse facts regarding the culture and lifestyle on the periphery of Żejtun.

‘’GSD Marketing Ltd continuously supports local initiatives and is proud to have supported the Żejtun National Heritage Treasure Hunt organised by ŻOEY for the second year running. Apart from providing a bottle of Kristal water to every participant, we also provided official Coca-Cola merchandise for the winning teams including the Coca-Cola Limited Edition Bottles which celebrate Malta’s culture. We at GSD Marketing Ltd look forward to continuing our support towards the local communities’’, said George Douglas Saliba, PAC Manager at GSD Marketing Ltd.

The activity started from Ġnien l-Għannejja Żwieten where all the participants were provided with a heritage map of the area, a pack full of information about Żejtun’s history and a bottle of Kristal Water.

This year’s edition saw more than 200 participants which were divided into 35 groups in the adults section and 25 groups in the Teens & Youths Section. This event was held under the patronage of the Valletta 18 Foundation.