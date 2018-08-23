Revolut launches Metal card that gives you cash back in cryptocurrency

On 22 August 2018, Revolut launched an exclusive metal card, which will give customers up to 1% cash-back in either fiat or cryptocurrency, which they can withdraw up to £600 per month of in free international ATM withdrawals. They are also offering a dedicated concierge service for booking everything from flights to festival tickets.

The pros are endless as Revolut Metal customers benefit from unlimited foreign exchange, free international money transfers, 24/7 priority customer support and overseas travel insurance that will cover multiple areas including health, dental, flight and luggage delays.

What’s more, they will receive up to 1% cash-back on all card transactions made outside of Europe, as well as 0.1% on those made within Europe! Customers will also be able to receive their cash-back in any of Revolut’s 25 supported fiat currencies or five cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

While the new plan is already packed with a host of exclusive benefits, Revolut will continually be improving the package with extra benefits, such as wholesale rates at international airport lounges, family accounts, unlimited disposable virtual cards and extra incentives for Revolut’s highly anticipated commission-free trading platform, that is set to launch soon.

The brand new metal card is fully contactless and has been designed with obsessive attention to detail. At three times the weight of a regular card, Revolut Metal is crafted from a single sheet of reinforced steel using a diamond drill bit. Paint particles were then layered to the card using a physical vapour deposition, with customers’ details etched onto the card using a high precision laser.

“We are absolutely convinced that Revolut Metal will be the exclusive card of the future, and an absolute must for travellers worldwide. While the plan already comes with a bunch of new features, there is so much more to come, including commission-free trading and airport lounges,” said Nik Storonsky, Founder & CEO of Revolut.

“The launch of Revolut Metal is also an important step towards the company generating additional revenue, especially as we prepare to launch a commission-free trading platform and expand the business into North America and Asia later this year,” he continued.

“We are excited to partner with Revolut on its prestigious new Metal card. From its unique look and feel, to its impressive range of cardholder benefits, combined with Mastercard’s trusted global acceptance it becomes a compelling offer to all regular overseas travellers,” said Darren Deal, Vice President, Prepaid Cards at Mastercard UK and Ireland.

Revolut was launched back in July 2015 with the following mission: to turn the financial banking sector on its head.

With Revolut, users can set up an app-based current account in 60 seconds, spend abroad in over 150 currencies with no fees, hold and exchange 25 currencies in-app and send free domestic and international money transfers with the real exchange rate.

Since July 2015, London-based Revolut has signed up over 2.5 million customers across Europe, processed more than 150 million transactions and has a total transaction volume of over $22 billion to date. Revolut has raised a total of $336 million from some of the most notable investors including DST Global, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital and Ribbit Capital.