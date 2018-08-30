Ganapati's GanaEight Coin CEOs meet Prime Minister Joseph Muscat

Ganapati Group's co-CEOs of the G8C issuing company GanaEight Coin Limited, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, Joseph Muscat, who expressed his interest in the company’s ICO as Malta continues to promote itself firmly as the Blockchain island.

The Co-CEOs of GanaEight Coin Limited, the legal entity which will issue G8C, met with Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, in Tokyo on July 31st 2018, during his visit to Japan.

The Company gave the Prime Minister an overview of the Ganapati Group, its ICO, and the features and merits of its own blockchain online casino platform - as well as an explanation of how the Group secures such talented personnel. This all lead to the conclusion that it was mainly due to the legislative progress in Malta, which made it the country of first choice in which to establish the new ICO. Based on such a solid foundation, business in Malta surely will expand exponentially and imminently.

The Prime Minister welcomed G8C to Malta and assured Ganapati full support on the project.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation of the appointment of Japanese and Maltese lawyers as co-CEOs, in order to ensure compliance with the laws of the pertinent countries. Muscat also outlined that Malta – being the the issuing country of G8C – has become a successful example of ICO development. He also showed his admiration for the Company’s development of an online casino platform based on proprietary blockchains that blend I.T. technology, finance knowledge, Japanese content together with the experience and expertise in the online casino industry.

The backing from the Prime Minister of Malta signifies a huge step forward towards the success of Ganapati’s ICO.