menu

Church of Our Lady of Pilar in Valletta fully restored

Restoration project entrusted to AX Construction

5 December 2018, 1:53pm

The 17th-century Church of Our Lady of Pilar in Valletta has been fully restored by the restoration division of AX Construction, in just seven months. 

The works included the restoration of main façade, all the external facades as well as the internal part of the main nave. The most interesting part of the work included restoration of the internal part of the dome as well as the original ‘deffun’ on the external side of the dome. 

Deffun is a traditional material made out of lime and powdered pottery. “That’s the reason why the dome has a reddish color. If you look around Malta there that are many domes that have this particular color as it was the customary method of waterproofing at the time,” Fabio Billi, restoration manager at AX Construction explained. 

“Following the work we did in Birgu, the whole revitalisation project of Valletta Waterfront and the restoration of St Paul’s Catacombs to name a few this is another project that I am very proud of,”  

Denise Micallef Xuereb, AX Construction director said. “Actually today restoration work amounts to 40% of our business with new projects starting in January.”

More in Announcements
Church of Our Lady of Pilar in Valletta fully restored
Announcements

Church of Our Lady of Pilar in Valletta fully restored
Graduates from Malta’s Institute of Tourism Studies have actually received a blockchain certificate
Announcements

Graduates from Malta’s Institute of Tourism Studies have actually received a blockchain certificate
McDonald’s holds annual McHappy Day fund-raiser in aid of RMHC
Announcements

McDonald’s holds annual McHappy Day fund-raiser in aid of RMHC
MaltaToday Staff
Advocacy for Legacy publishes its programme for its corporate social advocacy initiative
Announcements

Advocacy for Legacy publishes its programme for its corporate social advocacy initiative
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe