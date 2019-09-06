Oh My Malta! Autumn issue hits the shelves

The Autumn issue of Oh My Malta!, a publication in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, sees Malta and Gozo as sublime travel destinations.

This issue features an array of events, ranging from folk festivals and parties to eco markets. It also dives into the country’s culinary flare, exhibiting delicious restaurants and interviews with top chefs.

It gives you a glimpse into the country’s spectacular hidden gems, as we help you discover top nature attractions, the Maltese film industry and stunning museums, and adds ore to your to-do list, including a set of special vouchers offering discounts to some of the top museums, cultural outings and restaurants on the island!

Oh My Malta! also shines a light on the thriving property, financial and travel sectors too, as no stone is left unturned.

Over 60,000 copies of this high quality magazine are distributed to several locations, including hotels, restaurants, the Malta International Airport, WH Smith and Agenda bookshop.

Oh My Malta! is a B2B publication, supported by the MTA.

For more information regarding this publication, please contact [email protected]