Heritage Malta opens call for 2026 Biennale artistic director

Heritage Malta has announced its second edition of the Malta Biennale, to take place between March and May 2026, with a call for a new artistic director.

The contemporary art festival takes place primarily at the sites and museums Heritage Malta oversees.

“The chosen time for this international arts festival to be held in, is significant in itself, as it encompasses a mix of Maltese customs, culture and history which, together with the maltabiennale.art exhibitions, spread across Malta and Gozo, offer a unique experience for both Maltese and tourists,” said Mario Cutajar, chairman of Heritage Malta and president of maltabiennale.art.

The maltabiennale.art is housed in some of the 90 museums protected by Heritage Malta, in many regions spread across Malta and Gozo, and forms part of the agency’s vision for its museums to be more relevant to 21st century audiences.

“Through contemporary art that discusses current themes taking place around us, museums hosting the biennale are no longer just buildings talking about yesterday. With contemporary art we reinterpret yesterday, to better understand today and look more confidently and inspirationally towards the future. In this way, Heritage Malta’s sites take another life and offer a better experience,” Cutajar said.

Following the appointment of an artistic director for maltabiennale.art 2026, and other posts whose calls will be issued in due course, the international call for artistic proposals will be issued. The theme of this second edition of maltabiennale.art shall be announced later, in advance of the call for artistic proposals.