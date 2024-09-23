Keit Bonnici accuses Malta Biennale of censoring ‘return to sender’ Brit-era phonebox

The contemporary artist Keit Bonnici, whose performative art has included a balancing act on the barriers erected outside Parliament to keep protestors away, has alleged that Heritage Malta censored his Malta Biennale artwork after it had gone on display in Pjazza Regina.

Bonnici’s and Neil Plotard’s Fuq l-Art / On (the) Land, was an installation of wood, bubble wrap, and ratchet straps around a red telephone box on Pjazza Regina, serving as part of the Biennale thematic of ‘Decolonising Malta’, and placed just a few metres away from Austin Camilleri’s Siġġu, an empty throne erected in front of the Queen Victoria monument.

Bonnici’s work showcased the British-era red phonebooth being wrapped and returned to sender.

In a Facebook post, Bonnici accused Heritage Malta chairman Mario Cutajar, of having censored his artwork.

“The artwork was removed on 30 April and kidnapped in a secret storage till the end of the Biennale. This removal was not communicated to me. I emailed Mr Cutajar multiple times, asking where my artwork was. He only replied on the 28 May saying the artwork had become unsightly and has been safely stored at a Heritage Malta facility.”

Bonnici said he was only allowed to collect the artwork after the Biennale ended, on 4 June.