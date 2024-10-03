1,000 shopfronts in bone china: the Maltese shop façade under Muża spotlight

Heritage Malta hosts the upcoming exhibition ‘Topia’, an installation by London-based artist Barnaby Barford, opening on the 22nd of October 2024 and running until 19th January 2025.

Hosted at MUŻA, Malta’s National Community Art Museum, ‘Topia’ explores Malta’s heritage, culture, and communities by focusing on one of the island’s most iconic features – its local shops.

First inspired by the typical Maltese shopfronts during a visit to the island in 2019, Barford embarked on a journey across every town and village in Malta and Gozo, amassing over 11,000 photographs of shops, creating a portrait of contemporary life on the islands.

These photographs have been used to make 1,000 handmade, fine bone china buildings, each representing one of the shops he encountered. The miniature buildings, each a unique work of art, have been assembled by the artist to form a Maltese street, framed by two rubble walls that are so characteristic of the island’s landscape.

The exhibition also features recorded interviews with shop owners, offering visitors an intimate connection with the faces behind the façades. ‘Topia’, derived from the Greek word ‘topos’ meaning ‘place’, offers a fresh perspective on Malta and Gozo during a time of rapid change, encouraging reflection and conversation on the evolving socio-cultural fabric of the islands.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase these unique signed pieces online, with proceeds supporting Heritage Malta’s community and contemporary art projects. A publication featuring interviews and photographs of the shopkeepers will also be available, offering further insight into the stories and histories of these beloved local establishments.