Culture directorate announces first artist in residence with public events in Valletta

The Culture Directorate has launched its inaugural Artist in Residence programme with two public events scheduled in Valletta this September. The programme is organised in collaboration with the Malta Society of Arts and supported by Heritage Malta.

Selected from 265 applications representing 63 countries, Polish-German artist, mathematician, and composer Dr Robert B. Lisek was chosen for the residency. His project explores the use of artificial intelligence and algorithmic composition to reinterpret Malta’s ancient megalithic temples as active elements in a modern creative process.

Lisek is internationally known for his work combining technology, science, and art. His practice includes algorithmic music, neural networks, and creative coding. During his time in Malta, he is examining the intersection of historical heritage and emerging technologies.

Two public events will be held at the Malta Society of Arts. The first, a workshop titled Artificial Intelligence for Sound and Video Synthesis, will take place on Tuesday 24 September at 5:00PM. It is open to creatives and students interested in AI, sound, and visual production. The session will cover techniques such as modulation, harmonics, and phase shifting using open-source tools, while also addressing ethical concerns around AI in the arts.

The second event is a concert-performance, Ħaġar il-Ġejjieni, on Tuesday 30 September at 7:30PM. Inspired by the Ħaġar Qim temple, the performance will blend live instruments, electronic music, and AI-generated visuals. The concert features pianist Tricia Dawn Williams, trumpeter Salvo Cannuli, and a collaboration with composer Mariella Cassar-Cordina.

Both events are free to attend. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a place, email [email protected].