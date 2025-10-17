New art space launches with exhibition by South African artist Nico Krijno

Malta’s newest contemporary art space, The Grist, has officially opened at Farsons’ The Brewhouse with New Arrangements, a solo exhibition by South African artist Nico Krijno, curated by Fabrizio Mifsud Soler.

The exhibition, presented by the Bored Peach Club in collaboration with Farsons’ The Brewhouse, marks the launch of The Grist’s exhibition programme. It introduces a new platform for contemporary art in Malta, aiming to energize the local cultural landscape with experimental and international perspectives.

Krijno, known for his innovative use of photography, merges studio-based image-making with digital and painterly techniques to create vibrant, abstract compositions. His works transform everyday objects, such as flowers and vases, into surreal visual arrangements that challenge viewers’ perceptions of form and familiarity.

Described by the curatorial team as a “joyfully disorienting” experience, New Arrangements encapsulates The Grist’s commitment to bold, boundary-pushing art.

New Arrangements runs from 25 September to 7 November 2025 at The Grist, The Brewhouse, Birkirkara.