Women at Dar Hosea share stories through collaborative art project

A new exhibition titled Isma’ u Għ(id)li (Listen and Tell Me) will open on 16 November 2025 at Dar Manwel Magri, Msida, showcasing the creative work of women supported by Dar Hosea, a centre that assists those facing vulnerability, violence and sexual exploitation.

The exhibition is the result of a series of art workshops held since March 2025, where participants were encouraged to express themselves through visual and reflective art. The initiative is supported by the European Union’s European Solidarity Corps and implemented locally by the European Union Programme Agency (EUPA).

Centred on the symbolism of the hand, representing work, creativity and care, the exhibition draws from the original concept by Deborah Debono, founder of Isma’ u Għ(id)li. Debono’s earlier work, Għ(id)li, began as a social media project in 2021 that used photography of hands to raise awareness of people’s stories and lived experiences.

“Through Għ(id)li, I wanted to create greater awareness of people’s different lives from the perspective of their hands,” Debono said. “But I wanted this idea to grow into something bigger, something that connects art, empathy and real human stories.”

The exhibition’s creation involved collaboration between artists and volunteers including Martina Cassar Laferla, Anne Farrugia, Mattea Ciantar, Martina Spiteri, Sarah Zammit Munro, Laura Camilleri Rizzo and the women of Dar Hosea.

Volunteer Anne Farrugia described the workshops as “a safe space to be open, creative and real with each other,” adding that the experience fostered “a beautiful sense of shared humanity.”

Maria Borg Pellicano, Manager at Dar Hosea, said the project allowed women from different backgrounds to connect through creativity. “In that space, everyone could step away from their struggles and just be,” she said. “The exhibition celebrates not only talent and resilience but also the power of shared moments to empower and uplift.”

Isma’ u Għ(id)li will be open to the public at Dar Manwel Magri, Msida, from 17 to 21 November 2025 between 10am and 9pm, before moving to Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Santa Venera, from 1 to 5 December 2025 between 4pm and 9pm. Between these dates, it will also be exhibited privately at De La Salle College, where students will explore its themes of empathy, respect and human rights through art.

The exhibition invites visitors to listen, reflect and carry forward a message of resilience, compassion and shared humanity, offering a testament to the transformative power of creativity and community.