Memorial Immortal by Sergio Muscat opens at Valletta Contemporary

Valletta Contemporary has announced Memorial Immortal, a solo exhibition by Maltese artist Sergio Muscat curated by Sue Falzon. The show opens today, 12 December 2025, and runs until 24 December before reopening from 7 January to 28 February 2026.

The exhibition presents new work from Muscat’s long-term inquiry into memory, technology and personal history. Using photography, text and video, the project examines how individual narratives are shaped by broader social and technological change. Instead of a linear storyline, the exhibition offers a fragmented reflection on legacy, loss and continuity.

Muscat, who has a background in digital systems, said the project advances his interest in how technology influences image-making and the construction of memory. “Memorial Immortal is a snapshot of my here and now, where my life and my art have brought me today,” he said. He added that he hopes visitors engage directly with the process behind the work.

The show continues Valletta Contemporary’s focus on experimental and critical artistic practices. The industrial setting of the East Street gallery is intended to contrast with the digital and conceptual elements of the exhibition.

Muscat said the project developed with support from a network of mentors and collaborators. The exhibition is supported by FBIC Farsons, Ta’ Dirjanu, Intervisions, PhotoINK and Snap & Print.

Valletta Contemporary, located at 15–17 East Street, positions the exhibition within ongoing national discussions about cultural memory. Memorial Immortal invites visitors to consider how personal histories are recorded, transformed and sustained in an increasingly digital world.

Visiting hours are Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 7pm, with the gallery closed on public holidays and from 25 December to 6 January. Admission is free.