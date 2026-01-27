What we carry when we leave: Neal Camilleri’s I Took the Rock with Me

Marie Gallery 5 presents I Took the Rock with Me, a solo exhibition by Maltese artist Neal Camilleri, opening on 18 February at the gallery’s Sliema space in Sliema.

This exhibition explores what we carry when we leave a place behind - not just objects and memories, but weight, texture, and the subtle emotional shapes that endure within us.

This new body of work encompasses ceramic sculpture and painting on canvas. It builds on Camilleri’s previous investigation of childhood in Malta but, after living in London for 9 years, also considers how one’s home can remain within as an invisible force. "The rock becomes a symbol of home, identity, and everything shaped by time," Camilleri explained.

Camilleri works with fragments and memories, connecting one to another to reflect his inner emotions through surface and colour. His work expresses a sense of holding on and contains an outlook that acknowledges both permanence and fragility. Some works are grounded and heavy, seemingly immovable, while others feel suspended or incomplete, reflecting the permanence and changeability of identity.

The exhibition maps the inner landscape of an artist who has left home, but has never truly let go. In his own words: “Malta is the rock that inevitably came with me. Not as something I chose to carry, but as something that is deeply part of who I am,” Camilleri said.

Camilleri is a Maltese born contemporary ceramics and sculptural artist whose work explores memory, emotional landscapes, and the quiet narratives carried by materials.

Working between London and Malta, he creates pieces that bridge past and present, drawing on personal experiences, cultural heritage, and the architectural rhythms of the places that shaped him.

His practice spans ceramics, painting, and experimental mixed media sculpture. Neal often begins with everyday conversations or observations, taking those emotional fragments into the studio and “playing” with the materials in front of him. Ceramic remains his primary medium, as clay allows for instinctive expression.

For larger works, he turns to durable materials like wood, resin, or metal to achieve scale and structural presence. Colour plays a central role, shaping mood and emotional tone.

I Took the Rock with Me is on from 18 February till 3 April at Marie Gallery 5, Tigne, Sliema.