Maltex 2026 opens with exhibition of historic and themed stamp collections

The annual philatelic exhibition Maltex 2026 has opened to the public at the Malta Postal Museum, showcasing rare stamps, postal history and collectible items that trace the Maltese Islands’ connections with the wider world.

Running from 6 to 18 March, this year’s exhibition, titled Timeless Philatelic Treasures: From History to Disney, brings together collectors and enthusiasts to explore how postal documents, stamps and correspondence reflect Malta’s historical, cultural and global links.

Curated displays chart the evolution of Malta’s postal and philatelic history over the past century, highlighting how letters and stamps have recorded major events, cultural milestones and personal stories.

The exhibition is organised across two galleries and features collections covering a wide range of themes, including wartime correspondence, early aviation mail and popular culture. Displays range from material related to the 1966 FIFA World Cup to collections centred on the work and characters of Walt Disney.

Among the highlights are collections on Maltese mail during the World War I and World War II, a specialised collection of Malta’s ½d yellow stamp, material on air and Zeppelin mail from Malta, prisoner-of-war correspondence from the Second World War and a display dedicated to a Maltese postman known as “No.12”.

The exhibition also includes collections focusing on the Grand Masters of Malta and stamps featuring Disney characters, illustrating the variety of subjects explored through philately.

Organisers say the exhibition aims to highlight how small postal artefacts can carry historical narratives across generations and borders, while offering insight into Malta’s identity and international connections.

The event is sponsored by MaltaPost, which has issued a commemorative personalised stamp and cover, an occasion card and a special postmark to mark the exhibition. The occasion card is available in mint and cancelled condition from the Malta Postal Museum’s post office counter.

Visitors can also order personalised stamps and covers through the MaltaPost Philatelic Bureau.

The exhibition is open to the public with free admission. Opening hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday and 10:00am to 2:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It will be closed on Sunday 15 March.