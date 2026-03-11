Josette Fenech: The convergence of art and empowerment in Where Hands Meet

Maltese abstract artist Josette Fenech presents Where Hands Meet, a new body of work that reflects both the maturity of her artistic practice and a deeply felt social commitment.

Born and raised in Mellieħa, where she continues to live and work, Fenech has developed a distinctive visual language characterised by luminous colour, emotional intensity and a quiet spiritual depth. Her earlier solo exhibitions, RIFLESSI (2013) and AGAINST ALL ODDS (2015), established her reputation both locally and internationally.

In 2017 she represented Malta in London with the exhibition HORIZONS, held in celebration of the Maltese Presidency of the Council of Europe. That same year she presented ILWIEN IL-GŻEJJER at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria, Gozo.

Over the years she has also participated in numerous collective exhibitions and international collaborations, including projects in Sicily and Umbria, The Bieganski Art Festival at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, and an exhibition at the Parliament Building in Valletta. Her work forms part of both public and private collections.

Working primarily in acrylic, Fenech’s compositions explore abstraction through colour, movement and emotional resonance. While inspired by masters such as Van Gogh, Monet and Turner, her work remains distinctly personal, guided by an intuitive pursuit of light and atmosphere.

Alongside her artistic practice, Fenech has long been involved in philanthropic initiatives. Through voluntary engagement with individuals navigating difficult periods in heir lives — including young people and adults with various disabilities — she witnessed the transformative power of creative expression in fostering dignity, confidence and inclusion.

Moved by this experience, she has chosen to dedicate Where Hands Meet in aid of the Ta’ Saura National Empowerment Hub, a flagship project of The Malta Trust Foundation, founded and chaired by H.E. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, former President of Malta. Proceeds from the sale of artworks will contribute towards programmes that promote empowerment, accessibility and inclusive participation.

The exhibition is curated by Louis Laganà, academic, curator and practising artist. For Fenech, the title Where Hands Meet symbolises collaboration — the meeting of artist and canvas, community and purpose, creativity and care.

The exhibition will take place at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta from 14 March to 5 April 2026, and will be open daily from 9am to 7pm. For updates and further information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/josette.fenech.artist