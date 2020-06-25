What Happens in Brussels Stays in Brussels by Ġużè Stagno

Comedian Steve Hili reads from Ġużè Stagno’s What Happens in Brussels Stays in Brussels, published by Merlin Publishers in 2013.

What Happens in Brussels Stays in Brussels draws a sardonic and laugh-out-loud portrait of the Maltese abroad. The book follows a journalist and a group of constituents on a visit to Brussels’ European institutions organised by MEP Charlo Pulis. Once in Brussels, the trip degenerates into a series of small setbacks, accidents and misadventures that reflect the stereotypes and vanities of a large part of contemporary Maltese society ten years from Malta's accession to the European Union.

The author

Ġużè Stagno was born in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta in 1976. He is the author of four novels. For the past few years he has been living in Brussels, where he plies his trade as a conference interpreter.

About the reader

Steve Hili has been doing comedy in different forms for years (from breakfast radio to TV sketches via his adult pantos and mad theatre shows) in Malta, Australia, the UK and all over Europe.

