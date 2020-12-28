[WATCH] The National Book Prize winners performed by Malta’s best actors
The award-winning publications of the 2020 National Book Prize performed and read by some of Malta’s best actors and friends of the National Book Council
Novels in Maltese and English
Il-Wiċċ l-Ieħor by Ġorġ Peresso (Horizons)
Short Stories in Maltese and English
Għall-Glorja tal-Patrija!: Kapriċċi Patrijottiċi by Aleks Farrugia (SKS Publishers)
Poetry in Maltese
Tluq by John Aquilina (Edizzjoni Skarta)
Drama
Żewġ Drammi: Appuntamenti/Repubblika Immakulata by Simone Spiteri (Simone Spiteri)
Literary Non-Fiction in Maltese and English
Murder on the Malta Express: Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia? by Carlo Bonini, Manuel Delia, John Sweeney (Midsea Books Ltd.)
General Research
The Joannes Gennadius Maltese Treasure Trove in Athens by Arnold Cassola (Malta University Press)
Biographical and Historiographic Research
Ir-Redentur: History, Art and Cult of the Miraculous Effigy of Christ the Redeemer at Senglea, Malta by Jonathan Farrugia (ed.) (Midsea Books, Senglea Collegiate Chapter)
Best Book Production
Horizons for The Unreality of Realism: An Insular Perspective on the Development of Modern Art by Giuseppe Schembri-Bonaci
Poet Laureate
John Aquilina
Lifetime Achievement Award
Trevor Żahra
Award for Best Emergent Writer
Lara Calleja