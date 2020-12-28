[WATCH] The National Book Prize winners performed by Malta’s best actors

Novels in Maltese and English

Il-Wiċċ l-Ieħor by Ġorġ Peresso (Horizons)

Short Stories in Maltese and English

Għall-Glorja tal-Patrija!: Kapriċċi Patrijottiċi by Aleks Farrugia (SKS Publishers)

Poetry in Maltese

Tluq by John Aquilina (Edizzjoni Skarta)

Drama

Żewġ Drammi: Appuntamenti/Repubblika Immakulata by Simone Spiteri (Simone Spiteri)

Literary Non-Fiction in Maltese and English

Murder on the Malta Express: Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia? by Carlo Bonini, Manuel Delia, John Sweeney (Midsea Books Ltd.)

General Research

The Joannes Gennadius Maltese Treasure Trove in Athens by Arnold Cassola (Malta University Press)

Biographical and Historiographic Research

Ir-Redentur: History, Art and Cult of the Miraculous Effigy of Christ the Redeemer at Senglea, Malta by Jonathan Farrugia (ed.) (Midsea Books, Senglea Collegiate Chapter)

Best Book Production

Horizons for The Unreality of Realism: An Insular Perspective on the Development of Modern Art by Giuseppe Schembri-Bonaci

Poet Laureate

John Aquilina

Lifetime Achievement Award

Trevor Żahra

Award for Best Emergent Writer

Lara Calleja