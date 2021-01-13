Winner of the the Literary Contest of Novels for Youth announced

Author Marlon Chircop was the winner of the Literary Contest of Novels for Youth, taking home a €1,000 cash prize and a €2,000 subsidy for the publication of his winning manuscript, Mitt Elf Isem Ieħor, with a local publisher of his choice.

The 2020 edition of the Literary Contest of Novels for Youth rewards Maltese novels written for young adolescent readers between 13 and 15 years. The contest is a joint collaboration between Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the National Book Council.

The ceremony was presided by Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing Julia Farrugia Portelli and Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Clifton Grima and held at the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ Youth Village in Santa Venera.

The adjudicators were Josette Attard, John A. Bonello and Kevin Saliba, who selected the winning entry out of six entries submitted in 2020 according to a set of established criteria: development of plot and characters, originality, language and quality.

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the National Book Council officially renewed their collaboration to launch the 2021 edition of the Contest.

Authors are hereby invited to submit their original manuscripts aimed at young people aged 13 to 15 years old for consideration. Applicants can be individuals or groups of authors submitting – since the contest is judged anonymously, works should be signed only by a nom de plume.

Interested applicants have until 12pm on 6 September 2021 to submit their work. Applications together with manuscripts should be mailed or hand-delivered to Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, St. Joseph High Road, Sta Venera, SVR 1013.