Campus Book Festival secures record number of publishers and booksellers

The Campus Book Festival will take place between 23 and 25 March, hosting a record number of established publishers and booksellers for its ninth edition.

The Campus Book Festival is the second biggest book festival in Malta, a collaborative effort between the NBC, UM Departments, and student organisations to attract primarily tertiary students and the general public.

The Campus Book Festival will be bringing together the publishers Faraxa Publishing, Horizons, Kite Group, Merlin Publishers, Klabb Kotba Maltin/Midsea Books, Marvellous Malta and Malta University Press, as well as Mallia & D’Amato Booksellers, Inizjamed, Għaqda tal-Malti - Università, Malta Libraries, and Creative Europe Desk Malta.

Fresh faces and a wider book selection

Visitors will be able to enjoy a wider book selection on sale thanks to new collaborations forged on the occasion of Kampus Kotba. First-time exhibitors Mallia & D’Amato Booksellers, known for their loyal customer base and book curation, will be contributing with their selection of world fiction and poetry books.

Following their participation in the 2021 Malta Book Festival, Malta University Press – the scholarly publisher of the University of Malta – will also be at the Campus Book Festival with their high-quality peer-reviewed academic works on Malta and the Mediterranean, which have a particular focus on the humanities and social sciences.

The recently-established Marvellous Malta will also be presenting festival visitors with its first publication in a series of photographic books showcasing the natural beauty of Malta.

Exhibitors at the Festival will be providing a book selection spanning locally and internationally published novels, short-story and poetry collections, non-fiction, drama, translated works and YA literature, as well as works of research, Melitensia and more.

Also, Kampus Kotba is an unmissable opportunity for students and the general public to catch up with the latest publications while also attending a discussion of interest from the Festival’s programme.

The National Book Council has also collaborated with Creative Europe Desk Malta on inviting the Festival’s international guest: Irish author and winner of the European Union Prize for Literature in 2019 Jan Carson.

The participation of Jan Carson at the Festival is a collaborative effort between the National Book Council and Creative Europe Desk Malta.

Carson will participate in a book-club session and later join fellow Maltese EUPL winner Lara Calleja in conversation. In renewed collaboration with Inizjamed, Kampus Kotba will be closing with an Open Mic - a space dedicated to readings and performances held on Friday evening.

The full events programme, including book presentations, book club sessions, panel discussions on literature, philosophy and publishing, and interviews with local and international authors, are being published in the coming days.

The Campus Book Festival is free. The opening hours are 9am-4pm on 23-24 March and 9am-9pm on 25 March. Follow www.ktieb.org.mt and the Campus Book Festival Facebook page for more details.