Record 49 exhibitors participating for Malta Book Festival

The National Book Council has announced that a record 49 exhibitors will be participating in this year’s edition of the Malta Book Festival, many of whom are also organising an array of book-related activities.

Most of these exhibitors are local publishers and booksellers, but comprised in this list are also a number of student organisations, NGOs and public agencies with ties to the book industry.

The number of self-published authors having their own dedicated stand has increased compared to last year when they were invited to exhibit at the festival for the first time ever.

“The festival programme is packed with events catering for a diverse public and a wide range of interests. Besides the events organised by the National Book Council, the exhibitors will be organising tens of activities for readers of all ages across the five days of the festival, ranging from book launches and presentations, conferences, workshops, thematic discussions, seminars and entertaining activities for children and their families,” the NBC said.

The NBC said that it has collaborated with some of this year’s exhibitors in its bid to make this national event a strong platform for publishing professionals and also reach out to a wider audience. Partnering with Arts Council Malta, the festival will, for the very first time, host the exhibition from illustration to nook, featuring works from Maltese illustrators and foreign illustrators who have published in Malta, which will be open to the public free of charge.

The festival will also feature a quiet room, a space available for use by persons on the autism spectrum or where children can retreat to in order to deal with emotional dysregulation.

Inspire Foundation will manage this space, which will also organise events for children. Furthermore, the Energy and Water Agency will have events aimed at children throughout the five days of the festival, ranging from experiments in the efficient use of energy to reading sessions.

A full list of the exhibitors of the Malta Book Festival 2022 can also be found on the NBC website.

The full programme of events for the 2022 Malta Book Festival, which will take place between 23 and 27 November, will be published in the coming weeks. For the latest updates, please follow the NBC website, the NBC Facebook page and Malta Book Festival 2021 Facebook event page.