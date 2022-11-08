Gattaldo, illustrator who penned Caruana Galizia’s children’s book, for Malta Book Festival

Author and Illustrator Gattaldo, one of six artists exhibiting their work reflecting on the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, will be a guest at the Malta Book Festival 2022 after participating in The Daphne Festival in London.

Gattaldo designed and illustrated this year’s poster around the theme of visual storytelling. “The festival poster tells a story through images – the protagonist encounters a book which engages them, giving them a new perspective. They relate to the story and become it,” the illustrator said.

Two years ago, Gattaldo wrote and illustrated a children’s book about his friend, investigative journalist Caruana Galizia, after she was assassinated five years ago.

Gattaldo, a London illustrator, found the death of his friend difficult to come to terms with.

He decided that one way of dealing with his grief was to celebrate her life and work through a book. He felt her story could be an inspiration to children. “Fearless, The Story of Daphne Caruana Galizia” was published by Otter-Barry Books on 8 October 2020 and was endorsed by Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders.

The book has now been translated into Maltese by author Immanuel Mifsud and will be published in November 2022 in time for the Malta Book Festival.

He will be travelling to Malta as a guest of the Malta Book Festival and participating in the following events:

Friday 25 November

10-10:40am – Live illustration for the meet with John Boyne for Żigużajg’s show Striped Pyjamas.

12-12:40pm – Live illustration for the meet with John Boyne for Żigużajg’s show Striped Pyjamas.

Saturday 26 November

10-11am – illustration workshop for children aged 7-12 - Illustrate With Gattaldo.

11:30-12:30pm – Gattaldo will be meeting readers during a book signing for ‘Il-Ġurnalista, l-Istorja ta’ Daphne Caruana Galizia’

6:15-7:30pm – Guest on panel discussion What’s An Image Worth, along with cartoonist Joe Sacco, and photojournalist Joanna Demarco, moderated by writer Teodor Reljić.

23 to 27 November

Gattaldo’s illustrations will be featured in From Illustration to Book exhibition.