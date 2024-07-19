David Aloisio | Leaving the real world, for somewhere more idyllic

Could you tell us about your trajectory as a writer?

My first book, published thirteen years ago, was a study aid for post-secondary students of Maltese literature. My creative writing path, however, kicked off with Only in Ħal Biżarr, a satirical take on Maltese society which won the National Book Award as the Best Original Work in the Books for Adolescents (13-16) category, for works published in 2014. Although I kept on publishing a few other literary guides, I started to feel the inclination towards writing more works of fiction. Between 2017 and 2022, I published another three books which, albeit intended for children, contain allusions that could also appeal to adults: Il-Ħamiem ta’ Matty is an enjoyable tale about a boy and his two pigeons, however also revolving around less pleasant themes such as loss and death. Likewise, L-Akbar Għalliem subtly alludes to death, albeit its emphasis is on Oliver Friggieri’s life rather than his demise. The third children’s book, Romilda and Rodolfo, is a fictitious narrative set in the first century, recounting the adventures of the eponymous twins displaced from Pompeii to Malta. My latest publication is Ġganti, awarded Best Young Adult Novel 2023.

What was the process of crafting your award-winning book like?

Years ago, I wrote a short story entitled Il-Gżira tat-Torrijiet, which, on the advice of some friends, I shaped into a longer narrative that eventually became the first draft of Ġganti. Essentially, Ġganti is a fantasy novel hewed in the form of a timeslip narrative, in which Żita, the female protagonist, travels unknowingly through time to a primordial island inhabited by giants.

I was lucky to collaborate with two talented artists: Philip Slotte, an international photographer who provided the enchanting picture of the front cover, and Nathalie Micallef, who worked on the elaborate map of the island found on the inside cover.

How did it feel to win the National Book Prize in 2023?

Obviously, I was, and still am, honoured with this esteemed recognition. Nevertheless, the greatest satisfaction comes along when someone tells me that he or she actually read the novel and found it compelling.

What are some of the particular challenges of writing for children and young adults?

Lately, I had the opportunity to translate Fake ta’ Veru, a guide that helps adolescents identify fake news. The original work, published in Catalonia, is impressive, to say the least; the meticulous translation process was in itself an opportunity for me – I learnt how to tackle a potentially pedantic subject and present it in an attractive and easily-digestible way for a stratum of readers whose attention is definitely driven elsewhere, far away from books.

Ġganti is a book for young adults, which is informed by environmental themes. How did you balance out these elements while also striving to tell a compelling narrative which appeals to that age group?

Ġganti can appeal to young adult readers and adults alike because it offers them the opportunity to disengage from the real world and enter an idyllic environment, where all creatures live in harmony. However, this blissful atmosphere is short-lived. The arrival of mankind soon disrupts the delicate balance of an island covered in vegetation which till then provided sufficient food for all. This narrative resonates with contemporary environmental issues: man’s greed and ignorance are the main culprits for the destruction of what used to be revered by our ancestors.

What’s next for you?

Currently, I am working on another novel with a different theme from Ġganti, one which also incorporates fantasy with reality, but this time intended for adults. I am also working on two more books for children.

In collaboration with the National Book Council, MaltaToday will be interviewing the winners of the 2023 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize for children and young adults. More information regarding the awards can be found at ktieb.org.mt/