Arts lobby says local authors deserve greater priority at Malta Book Festival

Local authors need to be given greater priority at the Malta Book Festival, according to the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA).

In a press statement, the MEIA praised the success of the festival but raised two concerns following discussions with stakeholders in the literary community.

The association first warned of ‘book dumping’ and its negative impact on Maltese publishers. “It creates unfair competition for high-quality Maltese publications, and we believe it has no place at the Malta Book Festival, which should be promoting the quality of Maltese books.”

MEIA said it would rather see a “more refined Book Festival” that prioritises quality over quantity. “Only in this way can we continue to grow in this sector.”

It also said that Maltese authors need to be given greater priority at the festival.

“[…] while it is good to host international authors of high standing, it is equally essential to invest in our local authors,” the association said. “Therefore, we wish to see a more balanced investment between local and foreign authors.”

MEIA said it is looking forward to collaborating with stakeholders, including the National Book Council, to the benefit of the literary community.