Malta Book Festival to be held in November under the theme ‘Writing anew’

The Malta Book Festival will this year be held between 5 and 9 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, under the theme Writing Anew.

The theme also serves as an invitation to the communities that the Festival welcomes to meet, talk and provoke positive changes. The transformative element of literature and art that the slogan implies will be reflected in the Festival’s rich programme of events, along with the various collaborations that the National Book Council (NBC) has forged for this purpose.

The NBC said it believes that transformation is at its best when it occurs in tandem with others, through the sharing of ideas and practices that work towards a common goal.

Communities in aid of each other

One of these goals will be achieved through collaborations with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which will be setting up its café at the MFCC, with all proceeds going towards families in need. By purchasing a coffee or a bite to eat, Festival visitors will play an active part in this cause. Similarly, purchasing a hot drink from Jacob’s Brew, which will once again set up its signature tent at the Festival, will contribute towards the Survivors Malta NGO.

The Sensory Room, set up in collaboration with the Inspire Foundation and supported by APS Bank, will return this year with a range of activities aimed at families with children on the autism spectrum. These inclusive activities ensure that people of all abilities can fully enjoy the community spirit of the Malta Book Festival. Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit this space, especially if their children have benefited from the €20 book voucher.

Also joining the Festival this year is the Energy and Water Agency (EWA), which will be holding daily activities for children to raise awareness about the responsible use of water.

Professional communities growing from strength to strength

Literature, books and the industry professionals that make them possible remain at the centre of the Festival. Across its five days, the event will ensure that barriers between disciplines give way, so that visitors may appreciate the act of creation in its purest form while also paving the way for new opportunities and inspiring prospective creators.

The Festival programme offers activities for all ages, including writing masterclasses, book-making workshops, poetry and music evenings, interactive readings, some of which will include animal therapy, live podcast recordings, a boutique artists’ fair, and illustration showcases.

A highlight of the programme is From Illustration to Book, now in its fourth edition and once again organised in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.

Professionals and people from all walks of life contribute their expertise and experience to the Malta Book Festival’s varied activities, ensuring that the result is nothing short of exceptional. The event continues to serve as the engine of the island’s literary industry year after year.

For a full programme of events and up-to-date information on the Malta Book Festival, visit the Malta Book Festival page on the National Book Council website or find it on Facebook.