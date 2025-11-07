Luke Saydon | The idea of legacy entices me and terrifies me in equal measure

Could you tell us about your trajectory as a writer and theatre-maker? And what was the process behind the script for Teatru tal-Miskin like?

The idea of legacy entices me and terrifies me in equal measure. I think we’re all in this world to leave some sort of impact. Through the people we meet, the hearts we touch and through the listeners who would listen to what we have to say.

An artist creates and for the lucky ones, people get to remember what they do. I’ve worked in theatre all my life, and there is always a sense of finality when a production is over, because the audience goes home and you must start working on the next production.

The opportunity to publish the playscript of Teatru tal-Miskin came about. The process truly felt like building a time capsule. Because in a 100 years people might not remember the original production that happened in 2022. But they might find this book on someone’s shelf, or theatre archive or box of discarded books. And that thought gave a longevity to the work that I think I never felt.

The process was most beautiful. Working closely with my editor Clare Azzopardi- we got to revisit the material not just from a theatre making perspective, but from a documentation and reader’s experience angle.

The book includes a step-by-step breakdown of the process of how the play was put together. From concept, to drafting, to composing, to producing. It’s a resource that I find so scarce locally. How do we expect the future generation to grow further if we are not sharing our ways, our struggles and breakthroughs? I want to inspire as much as I feel inspired.

Creating a piece of art might be one of the most beautiful thrills anyone can get to experience. Now to be given the opportunity for it to be accessible for generations of new theatre makers that are still to come – now that might give me the most pride of all.

Why did you feel it was important to release the play as a published script?

It was important because archiving our theatre is not common practice. If we are not properly and accessibly documenting the current Maltese new work, how will we continue to build further?

This publication was only possible due to the kindness of my collaborators and funds from the National Book Council. Not every piece of theatre that is created gets this privilege, and I acknowledge it wholeheartedly.

Theatremakers in the future will look back at this time wanting to understand. Of course, they’ll get to find our social media posts. But we have no control over that. Anyone can press a button from anywhere in the world and erase that with no repercussions.

So, I find it super important. Both of my plays (Teatru tal-Miskin and Każin tal-Imqarbin) were majorly inspired by queer history. History that lives vicariously in the nostalgia of our older community members. But this history will be lost if we don’t archive it and give people easy access to this.

If my publications can offer an insight into the vibrant queer history of our country, while celebrating what Maltese theatre would’ve been like in the 2020’s- then I feel the brief has been fulfilled.

How did it feel to win the National Book Prize?

It was quite surreal. I couldn’t make it to the ceremony as we had a production of Każin tal-Imqarbin happening at the same time on the other side of the island. So, I pre-recorded a thank you video in case we won – and went ahead with the show.

As I came in for a super quick-change backstage, obliviously focused on the show - the crew say “well done, you won”. Being in the moment, I thought it was because I gave such a superb performance that moved my stage managers. Turns out – no no. We had won the book prize, and my parents messaged in to tell us – while travelling frantically to cross the island and bring the trophy to the theatre so we can celebrate with our audience.

Truly crazy! Competitive awards do not validate or devalue a piece of artwork. That comes from so much more. But it celebrates the work of a team of creative people far bigger than myself. The acceptance speech would’ve taken hours if I had to thank every person who contributed for the success of that production.

It is truly them who I celebrate, and who deserve this award. So how do I feel? I feel proud of every single one of my team.

Who are some of your favourite Maltese writers working today?

Queer writers who are leaving a mark on our literature fabric will always hold a special place in my heart. The queer narrative is still considerably a new one. We’ve been writing openly about it just for a few decades. So, there’s so much more to unearth. And they are the ones doing it.

Writers like Francesco Grech, Noah Fabri, Omar N’Shea, Klara Vassallo... they inspire me so much.

What’s next for you?

My doctor recommended some sleep. And I might take up the invitation. It has been the most beautiful and overwhelming summer of working with a team of people who inspire me every day. I am super inspired to move on to the next chapter. No idea what it’s going to be, but my heart couldn’t feel more complete.

In collaboration with the National Book Council, MaltaToday will be interviewing the winners of the 2025 National Book Prize. More information regarding the awards can be found at ktieb.org.mt/