Ben Agius | We cannot forsake our natural heritage to unscrupulous land speculators

Could you tell us about your trajectory as a writer?

Since my early school days, I have had a passion for reading and writing; a passion that I carried with me through my teens and beyond. My reading spectrum varied from fiction and non-fiction works – from the classics to the contemporary. Science fiction was my first love. Reading works by Isaac Asimov, Ursula K. Le Guin, Arthur C. Clark and Robert Heinlein.

It is not surprising, therefore, that my first writing adventures were in this genre. My first outing as a writer was in the children’s magazine Sagħtar, where I wrote about computers and astronomy, two other passions of mine at that time. I also penned technical articles in the local press. My first publication was Ir-Rikkieba tas-Smewwiet, a Comic Sagħtar series (which included local contributors such as Gorg Mallia and Norman C. Borg too). My first book for children was Ulied Il-Kwiekeb (Midsea books 2002).

For a long period, almost 20 years, I stopped writing altogether. This was mainly due to work and the demands of raising 2 boys. However, I never stopped writing in my head.

Nearing my 60th birthday, and with the boys now settled in their adult life, I felt the flame to write rekindles anew. COVID-19 did the rest! Those days in segregation, weeks and months indoors, gave birth to my first three novels – Iben il-Quisling (2021), Anġli u Xjaten (2022) And Taħt il-Qilla tal-Iswastika (2023). These were followed by Min Nasab Lis-Sur Wilf? Allat tal-Qerq and the children’s book Ulied il-Wied, all in 2024. My latest novel is called kherson and is out just recently. All the above works were published by Horizons Malta.

In Ulied il-Wied, the conflict around saving the valley from destruction brings in strong themes of nature, community, and resistance. What inspired you to set the children’s adventure against this backdrop?

Like most people my age, I grew up playing carefree in the pristine valleys of yesteryear - around trees, shrubs, reeds and rubble walls. This was our playground. So, it is no wonder I am an avid nature lover. The destruction of our natural environment was the theme for my first children’s book Ulied il-Kwiekeb. It is also, apart from other themes such as Bullying, the main theme in Ulied il-Wied. On such a tiny island, the destruction of every scrap of land is a loss gone forever. We cannot forsake our natural heritage to unscrupulous land speculators. At all costs we need to ensure safe havens for our flora and fauna. This is an obligation we have to future generations. Ulied il-Wied’s goal is to raise this awareness in our young generation. It is also about rising to fight for what you believe in.

How did it feel to win the National Book Prize?

This is my first literary award, and it was very exciting. Generally, you don’t think about winning prizes when you write. However, once you submit your work – secretly, you do hope it will be recognized. So, yes – it felt great!

Who are some of your favourite Maltese writers working today?

Wow, that’s a hard one! Not because I don’t have favourite Maltese writers, but because there are many of them to mention. What I’d like to say, though, is that I admire both literary fiction writers and commercial (popular) fiction writers. Unfortunately, sometimes, critics tend to snub commercial fiction work.

What’s next for you?

My latest novel – Kherson – is just out in September. This a story that revolves around the war in Ukraine. Normally, I will be working on 2 or 3 projects at a time. Right now, I have a finished novel (an historical fiction thriller) with my publishers for review, and another one is in its finishing touches. My subsequent project will be the third children’s book. It will also have the protection of the environment as a theme – but after the Kwiekeb and the Wied, the Baħar is next.

