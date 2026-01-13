Claudia Aloisio | I have always been drawn to stories that echo through time and memory

Could you tell us about your trajectory as a writer?

It all started during the pandemic. A story that had been orbiting my mind for years was put into narrative during Covid-19, and Il-Pupa tax-Xelter made it to the shelves in 2021. To my surprise, it was listed as a finalist in 2022, spurring me to write another timeslip, Il-Bebbuxu Trumbetta, also a finalist in 2023. The next project was Bett, Mike u l-Istaġuni (2023), a series of four books about two opposite characters navigating the seasons. Glenda u l-Magna tal-Granita (2024) followed, and I am still pinching myself after having been awarded the 2025 Terramaxka Prize.

In your latest book, a young girl named Glenda uses a special machine to transform the swings into a beautiful place. What does this say about how children imagine and create better spaces around them?

Children have an extraordinary ability to reimagine the ordinary, I dare say, more than us adults. In Glenda u l-Magna tal-Granita, this little girl’s experiment is symbolic of how children see potential where adults might see limits. The machine, a Christmas gift from Glenda’s grandmother, is not simply a whimsical device but a metaphor for the power of play, creativity and possibility. I have always been drawn to stories that echo through time and memory, but also reflected in my writing is the desire to explore how children perceive the world around them, and how these little beings are super able to weave their imagination and emotion and feel empowered to transform this very world. Allow a child the freedom to dream and he or she can turn the simplest space into a better place, for them and those around them.

The story hints at both wonder and everyday life. How did you balance those two elements so that the magical fits naturally into Glenda’s world?

I usually start with everyday life, then move on to wonder. I believe that when grounded in the familiar, magic is the most powerful. Glenda’s world is a world to which many children can relate, especially in this busy life we are all living. The arrival of this strange, glittering machine in her life becomes somewhat a natural extension of her reality. She casts a spell on the parents of her friends at the swings, acting mischievously but only to bring about a change for the better, a transformation that would possibly be every child’s dream. This is how I balanced daily life and wonder, with the sole intention of portraying magic not as something distant or unattainable but as something that can emerge from the heart of everyday life, especially when this life is the life of an innocent but ingenious child.

How did it feel to win the National Book Prize?

Surreal. To have my work recognised in this way fills me with so much gratitude. What moves me even more is knowing that children are reading my stories, seeing themselves in them, and perhaps dreaming a little bigger because of them.

Who are some of your favourite Maltese writers working today?

It’s difficult to pinpoint, as there is such a vibrant literary scene in Malta right now, and I feel honoured to be part of this community. My favourites would have to be writers who continue to push boundaries and explore new terrain. Nonetheless, my all-time favourite Maltese writer for children remains Trevor Zahra.

What’s next for you?

I am currently working on another picture book series – exploring a very captivating theme – which shall be out in a couple of months’ time. I am also studying again – crazy but honestly loving it. And of course, I will never stop scribbling ideas inspired by anything that provokes my muse and drive to make a child have a better day thanks to my writing.

In collaboration with the National Book Council, MaltaToday will be interviewing the winners of the 2025 National Book Prize and the Terramaxka Prize for Children and Young Adults 2025. More information regarding the awards can be found at ktieb.org.