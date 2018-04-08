THINK magazine out with today’s edition of MaltaToday

The April issue of THINK - a quarterly research magazine published by the University of Malta - is out with today’s edition of MaltaToday.

This year, THINK is exploring three aspects of human intellectual thought to demonstrate the extent of meaning which research can have.

In this month’s issue, Nikki Petroni writes about the importance of putting the work of Maltese artists within an international context, and Prof Raphael Vella interviews a local artist who exhibited at the Venice Biennale.

The magazine contains features on films, a dance in aid of Parkinson’s Disease, and what the 2018 European Capital of Culture means for Valletta’s citizens.

It also goes into some of the research the University of Malta is doing on drones, ancient languages, and tackling Malta’s waste management problem.