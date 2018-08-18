History and culture buff? Don’t miss Churches in Malta, out tomorrow with MaltaToday
First edition of Churches in Malta available Sunday 19 August with MaltaToday from selected stationers
Anyone interested in Malta’s history and culture should be sure not to miss the first edition of Churches in Malta, out Sunday 19 August with MaltaToday.
The booklet, which is being issued following the previously published Towers in Malta, features stunning, bird’s-eye view imagery of churches around the island.
Make sure to get your hands on your own copy tomorrow, available at these selected stationers for just €2.50:
Attard: Spells, Globe
Balzan: Peejays 2
Birzebbugia: Rainbow
Birkirkara: Eduline, Year 2000
Bugibba: Maya’s
Fgura: Hompesch
Floriana: St Anne’s Emporium
Ghaxaq: Marchams
Gozo - Victoria: Books & Art, Circle A, Lighthouse
Hamrun: Doubles
Luqa: Paper Way
Marsascala: Midas, Trigon
Mellieha: Ahead, Marianna’s
Mosta: Cauchi
Naxxar: Yorkdale, Big Apple
Paola: Desktop, Carabott
Qormi: Mangion
Rabat: Roman Villa, Franklyn Hawker
San Gwann: Ink Spot
Siggiewi: Kevins
Sliema: Strawberry Fields, The Orange Tree, Simiana’s, Blue Star, Carbon Stationers
St Paul’s Bay: Doobles
Swieqi: Drift
Valletta: Ta’ Geraldu
Zebbug: Centrepoint
Zejtun: Helmar
Zurrieq: Florence
Agenda Bookshops around Malta