History and culture buff? Don’t miss Churches in Malta, out tomorrow with MaltaToday

First edition of Churches in Malta available Sunday 19 August with MaltaToday from selected stationers

18 August 2018, 3:55pm
The first edition of Churches in Malta is out tomorrow with MaltaToday
Anyone interested in Malta’s history and culture should be sure not to miss the first edition of Churches in Malta, out Sunday 19 August with MaltaToday.

The booklet, which is being issued following the previously published Towers in Malta, features stunning, bird’s-eye view imagery of churches around the island.

Make sure to get your hands on your own copy tomorrow, available at these selected stationers for just €2.50:

Attard: Spells, Globe

Balzan: Peejays 2

Birzebbugia: Rainbow

Birkirkara: Eduline, Year 2000

Bugibba: Maya’s

Fgura: Hompesch

Floriana: St Anne’s Emporium

Ghaxaq: Marchams

Gozo - Victoria: Books & Art, Circle A, Lighthouse

Hamrun: Doubles

Luqa: Paper Way

Marsascala: Midas, Trigon

Mellieha: Ahead, Marianna’s

Mosta: Cauchi

Naxxar: Yorkdale, Big Apple

Paola: Desktop, Carabott

Qormi: Mangion

Rabat: Roman Villa, Franklyn Hawker

San Gwann: Ink Spot

Siggiewi: Kevins

Sliema: Strawberry Fields, The Orange Tree, Simiana’s, Blue Star, Carbon Stationers

St Paul’s Bay: Doobles

Swieqi: Drift

Valletta: Ta’ Geraldu

Zebbug: Centrepoint

Zejtun: Helmar

Zurrieq: Florence

Agenda Bookshops around Malta

