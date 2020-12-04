menu

Heritage Malta issues call for monument design paying tribute to Oliver Friggieri

The monument will be unveiled in November 2021, conceding with the first anniversary of Oliver Friggieri’s passing away

laura_calleja
4 December 2020, 12:18pm
by Laura Calleja
Oliver Friggieri
Oliver Friggieri

Heritage Malta has issued a call for monument designs paying tribute to the late Oliver Friggieri.

In a statement on Friday, the office of the prime minister said that all interested artists are invited to submit designs for a figurative bronze monument in honour of Friggieri.

The monument will be completed before November 2021, when it will be unveiled. 

Friggieri passed away on 21 November. He was an intellectual, a poet, novelist, literary critic, and minor philosopher.

On 25 November, Friggieri was given a state-planned funeral. Archbishop Scicluna gave Friggieri a final farewell during a funeral mass celebrated at St. John's Co-Cathedral.

The style of the figurative sculpture is at the discretion of the artist. Participants may also indicate the proposed location for the moment.

The budget for the design and construction of the moment is €100,000, all-inclusive. 

The deadline, by which designs must be received by Heritage Malta is 15 January 2021. An appointed jury will then shortlist submissions. Shortlisted artists will be asked to present a maquette, following which the winning design will be announced.

The winner will be awarded the commission, whereas all other shortlisted entries will each receive a monetary reward.

More information can be found at www.heritagemalta.org/monuments.

More in Cultural Diary
Heritage Malta issues call for monument design paying tribute to Oliver Friggieri
Cultural Diary

Heritage Malta issues call for monument design paying tribute to Oliver Friggieri
Laura Calleja
Local governments given opportunity to become European Capital of Culture 2031
Cultural Diary

Local governments given opportunity to become European Capital of Culture 2031
Laura Calleja
Inside the Malta villa Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made their home
Cultural Diary

Inside the Malta villa Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made their home
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Virtual museum to showcase Maltese history in real-time
Cultural Diary

[WATCH] Virtual museum to showcase Maltese history in real-time
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.