Heritage Malta issues call for monument design paying tribute to Oliver Friggieri

Heritage Malta has issued a call for monument designs paying tribute to the late Oliver Friggieri.

In a statement on Friday, the office of the prime minister said that all interested artists are invited to submit designs for a figurative bronze monument in honour of Friggieri.

The monument will be completed before November 2021, when it will be unveiled.

Friggieri passed away on 21 November. He was an intellectual, a poet, novelist, literary critic, and minor philosopher.

On 25 November, Friggieri was given a state-planned funeral. Archbishop Scicluna gave Friggieri a final farewell during a funeral mass celebrated at St. John's Co-Cathedral.

The style of the figurative sculpture is at the discretion of the artist. Participants may also indicate the proposed location for the moment.

The budget for the design and construction of the moment is €100,000, all-inclusive.

The deadline, by which designs must be received by Heritage Malta is 15 January 2021. An appointed jury will then shortlist submissions. Shortlisted artists will be asked to present a maquette, following which the winning design will be announced.

The winner will be awarded the commission, whereas all other shortlisted entries will each receive a monetary reward.

More information can be found at www.heritagemalta.org/monuments.