Dark catacombs and murky Mdina alleyways in Heritage Malta webinar
Virtual tour will take you through obscure tales about Mdina and Rabat in Heritage Malta webinar
Gruesome tales involving Mdina and Rabat will be recounted in a webinar by Heritage Malta on Tuesday, 26 January.
A virtual tour during this webinar will wander down murky alleyways and dark catacombs but also inside grand palaces and beautiful churches, each with a story to tell. Stories of bloodshed that left their mark on the history of our country, or even changed its course.
Entitled “Malta Oskura: Rabat and Mdina”, the webinar will start at 8:30pm and will consist of the 20-minute virtual tour followed by a question and answer session. The tour will be in Maltese, with English subtitles.
Participants are requested to register beforehand via this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RyQQecoLQEi-p5PpHJJtoQ
The virtual tour will later be available to download against payment, without the question and answer session.