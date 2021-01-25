menu

Dark catacombs and murky Mdina alleyways in Heritage Malta webinar

25 January 2021, 11:44am
The virtual tour will later be available to download against payment, without the question and answer session
Gruesome tales involving Mdina and Rabat will be recounted in a webinar by Heritage Malta on Tuesday, 26 January.

A virtual tour during this webinar will wander down murky alleyways and dark catacombs but also inside grand palaces and beautiful churches, each with a story to tell. Stories of bloodshed that left their mark on the history of our country, or even changed its course.

Entitled “Malta Oskura: Rabat and Mdina”, the webinar will start at 8:30pm and will consist of the 20-minute virtual tour followed by a question and answer session. The tour will be in Maltese, with English subtitles.

Participants are requested to register beforehand via this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RyQQecoLQEi-p5PpHJJtoQ

The virtual tour will later be available to download against payment, without the question and answer session.

