Static floats keep Carnival spirits alive as proper parades are postponed to May

Kids in costume, joined by their parents, were still able to share in the Carnival spirit for a static float display in Valletta

nicole_meilak
27 February 2022, 3:33pm
by Nicole Meilak

People of all ages gathered in Valletta on Sunday despite carnival activities restricted to float displays.

While COVID-19 postponed carnival events to May, people still thronged the streets of Valletta to watch the colourful static floats on display.

An abridged Carnival programme is being held until 1 March,  but the full parades with floats and dancers will return to Valletta for a one-off event between 20-22 May.

Meanwhile, children are on their holiday break, while Harry Potter lookalikes, superheroes, princesses and cartoon characters of all sorts have come to Valletta to share in the Carnival spirit.

A full programme of events for February and March can be found here.

