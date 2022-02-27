Static floats keep Carnival spirits alive as proper parades are postponed to May

People of all ages gathered in Valletta on Sunday despite carnival activities restricted to float displays.

While COVID-19 postponed carnival events to May, people still thronged the streets of Valletta to watch the colourful static floats on display.

An abridged Carnival programme is being held until 1 March, but the full parades with floats and dancers will return to Valletta for a one-off event between 20-22 May.

Meanwhile, children are on their holiday break, while Harry Potter lookalikes, superheroes, princesses and cartoon characters of all sorts have come to Valletta to share in the Carnival spirit.

