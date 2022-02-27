Static floats keep Carnival spirits alive as proper parades are postponed to May
Kids in costume, joined by their parents, were still able to share in the Carnival spirit for a static float display in Valletta
People of all ages gathered in Valletta on Sunday despite carnival activities restricted to float displays.
While COVID-19 postponed carnival events to May, people still thronged the streets of Valletta to watch the colourful static floats on display.
An abridged Carnival programme is being held until 1 March, but the full parades with floats and dancers will return to Valletta for a one-off event between 20-22 May.
Meanwhile, children are on their holiday break, while Harry Potter lookalikes, superheroes, princesses and cartoon characters of all sorts have come to Valletta to share in the Carnival spirit.
