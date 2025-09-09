Opera Nova project brings Mozart’s The Magic Flute to Teatru Manoel this September

Emerging artists from the Opera Nova Project will take centre stage this September at Teatru Manoel, Malta’s national theatre, in a vibrant new production of Mozart’s beloved opera, The Magic Flute, a co-production between Opera Nova Project and Teatru Manoel.

Taking place on 25 and 26 September, the performances will showcase the talent of 26 local singers and one international guest artist. Together, they will take on principal roles, offering a rare platform for Malta’s rising opera talent to step into the spotlight on Teatru Manoel’s main stage.

In line with Opera Nova Project’s mission to nurture emerging talent, the production has partnered with the internationally renowned Fames Institute in Macedonia to create a unique orchestra that will blend musical excellence with cultural exchange. The ensemble brings together 25 exceptional young European musicians with nine emerging Maltese players, under the direction of acclaimed conductor Philip Walsh.

Directed by Denise Mulholland with musical direction by Gillian Zammit, audiences can expect an imaginative interpretation of The Magic Flute, designed to engage both seasoned opera lovers and newcomers alike.

"We are proud to showcase exceptional local talent alongside an orchestra that embodies true European collaboration,” says Mulholland, co-founder with Zammit of Opera Nova Project. ”This will be a joyful, wholly accessible production, designed to resonate with audiences of all ages. For the young singers involved, this is a career-defining opportunity, offering the chance to work alongside seasoned professionals, gain exposure, and hone their craft in a high-calibre opera."

“Although some of our singers have performed in choruses, one of the biggest challenges is the getting the opportunity to advance from ensemble to principal,” notes Zammit. “As per the ethos of Opera Nova Project we seek to provide these opportunities for our emerging artists, and with The Magic Flute we do exactly that – allow them to emerge as principals.”

Opera Nova Project is also holding a forum on 17 September at 4pm at Teatru Manoel. Topics under discussion will include how to attract a younger generation of audience goers to opera. The forum will feature panel members from all the major local cultural entities – Teatru Manoel, Festivals Malta, the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture, and the Astra and Aurora Theatres in Gozo – as well as various other leading figures in the operatic world and young members of the public who have never attended the opera. The public is also invited to attend.

“We want to actively target younger audiences, a demographic that often feels disconnected from opera and classical music,” says Mulholland. “With the forum, we hope to ignite curiosity, break down perceived barriers, and build future audiences not only around The Magic Flute, but also future operatic events”.

Supported by the Arts Council Malta, Festivals Malta, APS Bank, MIA plc and Band Aid Music and co-produced with Teatru Manoel, The Magic Flute will be performed on 25 and 26 September at 7:30pm. The production will be sung in German with English subtitles, and spoken dialogue will be in English, ensuring accessibility for all. Tickets are available from [email protected]

For more information about Opera Nova Project visit www.operanovaproject.com and for information about the Opera Forum on 17 September at 4pm please contact [email protected]