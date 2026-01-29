Call for papers for the 3rd edition of The Malta Cultural Annual

The Culture Directorate has issued a call for papers for the third edition of The Malta Cultural Annual.

The aim of the Annual is to create a library of research on various aspects related to culture in Malta, present and past. Aside from traditional themes related to heritage and the arts, the publication is also intended to foster research in language, communities, subcultures, traditions, and technologies.

The publication will contain original peer-reviewed research papers in Maltese or English covering different themes. The second issue will be published in May 2026.



The Editorial Board is inviting abstract submissions of not more than 300 words. Prospective authors are also requested to submit a short biographical note of not more than 150 words. Abstracts and biographical notes are to be submitted by 16th February 2026 to [email protected].



If the abstract is deemed to fall within the scope of the publication, the contributor will be notified to submit the paper of not more than 7,000 words including footnotes, but excluding references. The paper should follow The Chicago Manual of Style. Papers would need to be submitted by 15th June 2026.



The Editorial Board members are: Dr Nikki Petroni, Prof. John P. Portelli, Dr David Alosio, Prof. Lino Bianco, Prof. Joanne Cassar, and Dr Karl Fiorini. To assist the Editorial Board in the double-blind review process, the Directorate has appointed an advisory board of local and international experts