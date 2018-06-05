Rita Ora and DJ Martin Garrix are coming to Malta this summer!

Summer Daze Malta is set to hit Maltese shores on the 14 and 15 of August, and will feature Rita Ora and DJ Martin Garrix amongst other artists.

This new brand is happening on the Malta Tourism Authority’s initiative, in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage and Creamfields.

No less than 15,000 people are expected to attend the two day event at Ta’ Qali’s National Park and Cafe del Mar.

The first day of the festival, taking place in Ta’ Qali’s National Park, will feature Rita Ora, a name that needs no introduction. The British chart-topping singer and winner of various international awards, who will be performing live.

The same day will feature Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, who is also a record producer and musician. He was ranked first on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for 2016 and 2017. Danny Howard, a British dance music DJ, producer, and radio presenter will also be present. Howard is best known for presenting BBC Radio 1's ‘Dance Anthems with Danny Howard’. Attendance for this event is free of charge, but one must register on the website.

The second day,will unfold in Cafe Del Mar between 7pm and 2am, and will feature Grammy Award Winner Roger Sanchez; a massive name in house music. Global DJ and producer Kristen Knight, whose sound is rooted in house and Hip Hop, will be delight the crowd, as will Monki, who is an expert in the underground and electronic scenes.

MTA is working in order to secure Malta’s place on the music map, which attracts younger tourism to our shores.

The MTA’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Gavin Gulia, commended the festival for its strong lineup, besides it showcasing some beautiful venues. Dr. Gulia thanked all the MTA staff that worked incessantly to ensure that this festival is brought over to Malta as well as for all the partners that are making this event happen.

The Minister responsible for Tourism, Dr Konrad Mizzi, is pleased to welcome Summer Daze in partnership with BBCRadio 1 and Creamfields to the Maltese Islands, as it continues to develop a solid reputation in the festival tourism niche. Dr Mizzi continued by saying that this festival will follow other world class events that have been announced for the coming period, which promote and increase Malta’s stature as a tourism destination, particularly for music lovers across Europe.