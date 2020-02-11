[WATCH] Destiny will give it all to make Maltese proud at Eurovision

menu

X factor winner Destiny Chukunyere: ‘When I’m in for something, I’m in it to win’

laura_calleja
11 February 2020, 4:20pm
by Laura Calleja
Singer Destiny met Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille

Destiny Chukunyere has pledged to work hard to make the Maltese proud at this year’s Eurovision song contest.

The 17-year-old was last weekend crowned winner of X Factor Malta and will represent Malta at the Eurovision to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, next May.

Chukunyere also won a contract with Sony Music Italy.

She was speaking after meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille this afternoon.

Chukunyere said that she planned to work hard, because it was important for her to do well at the Eurovision.

“When I’m in for something, I’m in it to win. Obviously, for now I can’t talk about what will happen because I’m still in the process of finding that out myself. However, I can promise I am going to work hard and put my everything into it, to make the Maltese proud,” she said.

Destiny was accompanied by her parents and siblings

Speaking about her X Factor experience, Chukunyere said it was an amazing experience that gave her the opportunity to meet new people, as well as make progress in her career.

“I’m very happy with the outcome, and the way it has shaped my music and career, it was an amazing experience,” she said. 

Previously, Chukunyere had already become a household name winning the Junior Eurovision in 2015 and then making it to the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

