Local governments given opportunity to become European Capital of Culture 2031

Local governments are being given an opportunity to submit expressions of interests in a bid to become the 2031 European Capital of Culture.

Following Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture, a city in the Maltese islands will be named European Capital of Culture 2031, according to a schedule established by the European Commission.

Starting from next January, local councils are being invited to prepare and submit an initial proposal by means of a local expression of interest.

Valletta Cultural Agency CEO Catherine Tabone said that as evidenced by Valletta 2018, the European Capital of Culture was an excellent opportunity for regenerating cities, while boosting tourism and providing high-level opportunities for artists and creators.

"The European Capital of Culture is another important mark of excellence for the island. This is undoubtedly an opportunity for our country to bring to the forefront and exhibit local talent. Our culture is a mirror of society, and we therefore are and need to ensure that at no point and at no time do we see the creative industry collapse due to the present situation but we need to continue generating growth and sustaining this industry which is so important for the island," Herrera said.

Also, present Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said that he was satisfied and proud of what Malta has been to achieve. "the Valletta Cultural Agency has all the necessary experience to lead this process and see that it reaches the European Commission successfully," he said.

VBL Group Executive Chairman Andrei Imbroll highlighted that many tourists holidayed in Valletta specifically because of Valletta 2018, citing that hotels so a soar due to the opportunity.

The initiative is designed to highlight the richness and diversity of cultures in Europe; celebrate the cultural features Europeans share; increase European citizens' sense of belonging to a common cultural area and foster the contribution of culture to the development of cities.

The process of initial submissions are being led by the Valletta Cultural Agency, which was established as a legacy of the Valletta 2018 Foundation.