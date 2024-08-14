Mqabba’s Tower of Light to illuminate night sky this evening as village celebrates Santa Marija

A 50m-high tower of steel set up in the fields will serve as the fulcrum for a fireworks display synchronized to music in Mqabba this evening.

Fireworks set off from the steel structure will paint elaborate patterns of light in the night sky accompanied by music.

The Tower of Light forms part of the Fireworks Spectacular organised by the St Mary Fireworks factory on the eve of the feast of Santa Marija celebrated in the village of 3,000 people. Mqabba has a 120-year-old tradition of fireworks production and innovation.

Organisers said that 12,000 shells will be set off throughout the spectacle that also includes traditional aerial displays. The first part of the show, aptly titled Pyro Thunder Extreme, will see firework salutes (beraq) synchronized with music. A mechanised ground fireworks display will conclude the show.

The fireworks spectacle kicks off at 9:30pm from the fields along the Mqabba bypass, known as Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija.

Mqabba can be reached either from the Kirkop side after exiting the airport tunnel, or from Qormi through Ħal Farruġ, or from Siġġiewi through Ta’ Kandja.