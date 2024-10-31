The Blue Lady, a headless bride and the vanishing cat: Maltese ghostly folklore for Halloween night

Malta is famous not only for its beautiful landscapes and rich history but also for its chilling collection of haunted sites. Each location has its own ghost stories and folklore, making Halloween the perfect time to explore the eerie figures lurking in the dark streets of Malta and Gozo.

The Blue Lady at Verdala Palace

One of the most known ghost stories in Malta begins with a young woman full of hope that one day she will find love. However, all hope went out the window when she was pushed into a political marriage by her uncle, Grand Master De Rohan. She refused to marry him. Enraged by the rejection, the suitor locked her in a room at Verdala Palace.

Being so desperate to escape, she decided to go through her window but ended up falling to her death in her blue dress. Since then, her soul is said to be roaming the palace.

Many visitors have recalled seeing her reflection in mirrors or seeing her standing on the edge of the palace balconies, in her blue dress. Even attendees of the August Moon Ball held annually at Verdala Palace have occasionally reported seeing her.

The headless bride at Mdina

The tale of Katrina starts when she was attacked by a knight. As she fought for her life, she eventually killed him. When word spread around, Katrina was sentenced to death for the crime. Katrina was to be beheaded, but she was granted one final wish before death – she chose to marry her one true love.

Soon after her wedding, she was beheaded. Now, she is seen roaming the streets in her bridal gown or wearing the traditional Maltese ghonnella, standing at the end of the dark streets and beckoning people to follow her before walking straight into a wall.

The hitchhiking girl on T'Alla w’Ommu Hill

Driving at night on the road from Salina to Naxxar can lead to a spooky encounter with a hitchhiking girl. Many people say they’ve seen a teenage girl stumbling along the side of the road, trying to get drivers to stop, as if she needs help.

There are two possible endings to this story: If you stop for her, she suddenly disappears; but if you keep going, you might see her sitting quietly in the back seat, staring at you.

This ghostly girl is said to be the spirit of someone who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on that road.

The Grey Lady at Fort St Angelo

Fort St Angelo in Birgu was originally known as Castrum Maris in the medieval period. It later became the Knights of St John's headquarters during the Great Siege of 1565.

The legend of the Grey Lady began in the Siculo-Norman period. She was a young woman who had a secret affair with Captain de Nava, the fort's first governor. Upset about being treated as less important than de Nava's wife, she protested. To hide their relationship, de Nava ordered his guards to send her away, but they killed her and hid her body in the dungeons. De Nava had the guards executed in anger.

Sightings of the Grey Lady date back to the early 1900s, with reports varying widely. Children described her as a beautiful but sad lady, while others said she was aggressive and threw furniture. Some believe a Maltese woman exorcised her, leading to her disappearance, but stories also say she appeared during World War II to save soldiers from bombings. Since then, no one has seen her again.

The vanishing cat at the Grandmaster's Palace

Valletta is famous for its paranormal activity and many haunted buildings, with the Grandmaster's Palace being a key location for ghost stories. Originally made up of several buildings, the Palace has a long history and is known for strange sightings and sounds reported by guests who stay overnight.

One well-known story is about an English lady who heard animals fighting in a nearby room during her stay. Each time she checked, she found nothing unusual. One day, she saw a large cat jump out of a window, but nearby workers said they didn’t see any cat at all. This has led some to believe the cat might have been a ghost.

Villa Sans Souci, Marsaxlokk

Villa Sans Souci in Marsaxlokk is known for its paranormal activity and eerie atmosphere. This long-abandoned mansion has become a hotspot for ghostly encounters, with many visitors reporting strange noises coming from inside the villa. Those who have dared to enter often describe a constant feeling of dread and paranoia that seems to follow them throughout the building.

People who trespass into the villa frequently struggle to take clear photographs, suggesting an unsettling presence within. The combination of weird sounds and an stuffy atmosphere contributes to its reputation as one of Malta's haunted locations.

The Black Knight of Manoel Island

Manoel Island became an isolation hospital during the Black Death outbreak in 1592, leading to many ghost stories. One of the most famous is about a Black Knight who haunts the island.

Workers have reported seeing a ghostly figure in black armor standing on the fortification walls, watching over them. This knight has been seen patrolling the abandoned buildings for hundreds of years and is believed to be linked to a disturbed crypt of a long-dead knight.

During renovations after World War II, workers spotted this knight, resembling Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena, who built the fort. His appearances reportedly stopped when the damaged crypt was restored and masses were held there. However, he returned in 1980 after the crypt was vandalised again, raising questions about his connection to the disturbances and his desire to protect it.