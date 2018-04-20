More than half of Maltese population listens to radio every day

Almost three-quarters of the Maltese population – 71.8% - listens to radio regularly, with 51.4% tuning in everyday and a further 20.4% listening to radio once a week, according to the latest Broadcasting Authority survey.

The survey was held during the month of February among 1,240 respondents aged 12 years and over.

It found that listeners spent an average of 2.99 hours every day following their favourite radio station, 12 minutes more than the last survey in October 2017.

77.3% of those aged 50 and over said they listened to radio while only 54.8% of those aged 12-20 said the same.

The survey found that in general, radio listeners tended to listen to one particular radio station, with Bay Radio attracting the largest number of listeners at 22.31%, followed by ONE Radio (17.75%) and Radju Malta (10.13%).

ONE Radio however registered the greatest share of air-time at 26.66%, followed by Bay Radio (16.22%) and Radju Malta (10.46%).

Respondents were also asked about their television-watching habits, with the majority of respondents stating that local and foreign news was their favourite type of programme.

In fact, 27.2% of respondents said they enjoyed watching the news the most, followed by 17.3% who said they watched local drama and 12.6% who said they enjoyed watching discussion and current affairs programmes.

66.0% said they watched television through a paid subscription, while 10.8% said they used internet-based services. 4.6% said they followed free-to-air platforms.

TVM attracted the largest amount of television viewers at 35.63% followed by ONE (17.18%), Net TV (9.97%) and TVM2 (2.36%).