Malta’s search for its next Eurovision star starts today as X Factor auditions open

The long road to the X Factor Malta final kicks off today, as pop-up tent booths, erected across the island, will provide people with information regarding the show, as well as, give interested applicants the chance to show off their skills.

The pop-up booths, located in PAVI Supermarket and Valletta today, and PAMA shopping centre tomorrow, are part of a nationwide recruitment campaign for people to sign up for the show.

The location of the booths will change on a weekly basis and will be announced at the start of the week on X Factor's social media platforms.

The members of a famous 4 judge panel will be released in the coming weeks and producers and representatives of the show will be urging people to enlist for the competition.

A X Factor Malta spokesperson told MaltaToday that the objective at this stage is to persuade enough people to participate, adding that more information would be released in the coming days.