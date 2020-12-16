Malta film Luzzu to compete at the Sundance Film Festival in the US

Malta produced film, Luzzu, will compete in the highly-acclaimed Sundance Film Festival, marking an important milestone for the Maltese film industry.

The film follows the fictional story of a struggling fisher who decides to get involved in black market fishing to support his wife and new born baby.

Luzzu is directed by Alex Camilleri and produced by Rebecca Anastasi.

Sundance praised the film, describing it as a “poignant, humanistic portrait of an eclipsing way of life”, and complemented Camilleri’s choice in “the quiet power of small moments and the underlying intensity of ordinary people pushed into untenable positions.”

Anastasi told MaltaToday the film brings out the potential of Maltese talent.

“I thank Alex and the whole crew for their hard work and loyalty throughout this four-year project,” she said, noting also the important contribution by the Marsaxlokk and Birżebbuġa communities.

The film is set to make its mark in the highly competitive World Cinema Dramatic Competition of the festival that runs from 28 January to 3 February 2021.

The Sundance Festival is the largest American film festival, claiming to have launched numerous careers of directors such as Quentin Tarantino, the Coen Brothers, and Wes Anderson.

The festival has also showcased other great films such as Get Out by Jordan Peele; Whiplash by Damien Chazelle; and Mike Newell’s Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Luzzu is set to feature in select screenings in the US and the international industry and press, with a Maltese premiere taking place later on in 2021.

Luzza was supported by the Malta Film Commission and the government of Malta.