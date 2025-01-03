Gladiator 2 was the most popular film in Maltese cinemas in 2024

Gladiator 2 is the most popular film to come out in Maltese cinemas in 2024, according to KRS Film Distributors.

On Friday, KRS published the top ten films in Maltese cinemas last year, with Ridley Scott’s sequel to Gladiator, which was also partly filmed in Malta topping the local charts.

The film and its director have once again been making headlines recently following Scott's comment warning people not to visit Malta despite his film being given millions in government subsidies. Later, he said that the comment “was an attempt at humour that unfortunately got lost.”

This year, nine out of the 10 most popular films to hit Maltese cinemas were either sequels, prequels or adaptations, as only one original film made it to the list.

In second place is Deadpool and Wolverine, followed by Inside Out 2. In fourth place was Despicable Me 4, followed by Wicked, Moana 2, It Ends With Us, Wonka, Paddington in Peru, and Dune: Part 2.